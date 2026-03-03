Bridging Cultures: Viraj Profiles Hosts 'Indradhanush of the Soul'

The Indradhanush of the Soul event, hosted by Viraj Profiles in Boisar, celebrated India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage through captivating performances by the Divine Light Art & Culture Group of Brahma Kumaris, Russia.

With soulful music and vibrant performances, the event underscored traditions of peace, unity, and self-realisation, extending India's cultural influence beyond borders. Local dignitaries such as the District Collector of Palghar and the Shivsena MLA were present, highlighting the event's significance.

Renowned performances, heartfelt gratitude exchanges between India and Russia, and corporate support for cultural initiatives reflected a powerful message of global harmony. The cultural exchange resonated deeply, enriching hearts and fostering dialogues of unity and appreciation.