Remembering K P Unnikrishnan: A Stalwart of Indian Politics

K P Unnikrishnan, a significant figure in Indian politics during the 1980s and 1990s, passed away at 89. He served as a Union Minister and oversaw key operations like the Gulf War evacuation. Born in 1936, his political journey saw affiliations with multiple Congress factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 03-03-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 08:53 IST
Remembering K P Unnikrishnan: A Stalwart of Indian Politics
K P Unnikrishnan, a prominent political figure of the 1980s and 1990s, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. His family reported that he succumbed to age-related ailments while at a private hospital.

Unnikrishnan, who was elected to the Lok Sabha six times from Vadakara, held significant roles in the V P Singh Cabinet as the Minister for Surface Transport and Communications from 1989 to 1990. A notable achievement during his tenure was managing the evacuation of Indians during the Gulf War.

Unnikrishnan began his career in journalism before his political career took off in 1971 as a Congress candidate from Vadakara. He played crucial roles within various Congress factions and significantly contributed to Indian politics during his time. Born in 1936, he was educated at Madras Christian College, where his political journey began.

