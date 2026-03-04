Areca Nut Tree Trunk Causes Train Disruption in Mumbai

A case has been filed against six people accused of improperly transporting an areca nut tree trunk, intended for Holi festivities, on a Mumbai suburban train from Virar to Mahim. The tree trunk was tied to the train's doors, obstructing access to several compartments.

An Instagram video showed the trunk tied across multiple doors of the train, which led to a swift response by the Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway. He emphasized that transporting such bulky items is prohibited on suburban trains for safety reasons.

In response, railway authorities apprehended the individuals involved, and cases were registered under the Railways Act. The incident also led to a temporary 20-minute halt in train services, drawing attention to safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)