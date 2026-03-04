Left Menu

Call for Lifetime Ban on Soccer Sexual Offenders Gains Momentum

The Czech Republic players union seeks a lifetime soccer ban for sexual offenders after a coach avoided jail despite secretly filming female players. Petr Vlachovsky received a one-year suspended sentence and a short-term coaching ban. Global unions push for stricter global measures to protect athletes.

Updated: 04-03-2026 09:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech Republic players union has demanded a lifetime ban on soccer participation for individuals guilty of sexual offenses. This call comes after coach Petr Vlachovsky avoided jail time despite secretly filming female players, receiving only a one-year suspended sentence and a five-year domestic coaching ban.

The verdict, issued without a trial, surfaced when several players publicly criticized the lenient punishment on local news outlet Seznam. The Czech Association of Soccer Players, backed by the global union FIFPRO, is urging the Czech soccer association to enforce a lifetime ban.

FIFPRO is currently exploring international legal options to impose a global ban on Vlachovsky and similar offenders, arguing that the protections for players are inadequate, as non-contact sexual abuse remains a serious concern in the sport.

