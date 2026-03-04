Call for Lifetime Ban on Soccer Sexual Offenders Gains Momentum

The Czech Republic players union has demanded a lifetime ban on soccer participation for individuals guilty of sexual offenses. This call comes after coach Petr Vlachovsky avoided jail time despite secretly filming female players, receiving only a one-year suspended sentence and a five-year domestic coaching ban.

The verdict, issued without a trial, surfaced when several players publicly criticized the lenient punishment on local news outlet Seznam. The Czech Association of Soccer Players, backed by the global union FIFPRO, is urging the Czech soccer association to enforce a lifetime ban.

FIFPRO is currently exploring international legal options to impose a global ban on Vlachovsky and similar offenders, arguing that the protections for players are inadequate, as non-contact sexual abuse remains a serious concern in the sport.

