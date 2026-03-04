Left Menu

Repairs Complete at Baikonur: Future Rocket Launches Back on Track

Following successful repair work on the launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Russia's space agency is back on schedule for future launches. Meanwhile, SES, a European satellite operator, has announced reduced capital spending targets in anticipation of satellite launches in 2026.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has announced the successful completion of repairs on a critical launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It was severely damaged last November during the launch of a Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut. The repairs pave the way for Russia to continue its space program activities.

In other news, European satellite operator SES has reported full-year results that align with market expectations. The company has also reduced its capital spending target for 2026, as it gears up for the launch of three new satellites later this year. Despite an initial dip of up to 7% in its Paris-listed shares, the company observed a recovery, gaining 3.7% in early trading by 0945 GMT.

These developments reflect significant movements in the space and satellite sectors, with Russia repairing its infrastructure for ongoing exploration, and SES adjusting its spending to adapt to upcoming satellite launches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

