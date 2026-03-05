Left Menu

Taiwan's Sky Clears: A Tactical Shift in Chinese Air Force Activity?

Chinese air force operations around Taiwan have seen a significant decline recently. Following the dispatch of 460 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air space earlier this year, recent weeks have shown no activity. Analysts suggest this may be a strategic move by Beijing as China reevaluates its tactics amid ongoing military reforms.

Updated: 05-03-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:09 IST
The Chinese air force's aerial activities around Taiwan have witnessed a marked decrease, with the past week recording zero flights. This sharp drop follows what had been regular occurrences of military maneuvers and could indicate that Beijing is rethinking its strategy toward Taipei.

Data from the Taiwan government compiled by Secure Taiwan Associate Corporation reveals that China has dispatched 460 military aircraft, including drones and fighter jets, into Taiwan's air identification zone in 2023, marking a 46.5% decline from the previous year.

Speculation among officials and experts suggests various motives, including possible attempts to create a more favorable diplomatic atmosphere before a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, or internal military reforms affecting China's operational readiness.

