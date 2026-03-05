Taiwan's Sky Clears: A Tactical Shift in Chinese Air Force Activity?

The Chinese air force's aerial activities around Taiwan have witnessed a marked decrease, with the past week recording zero flights. This sharp drop follows what had been regular occurrences of military maneuvers and could indicate that Beijing is rethinking its strategy toward Taipei.

Data from the Taiwan government compiled by Secure Taiwan Associate Corporation reveals that China has dispatched 460 military aircraft, including drones and fighter jets, into Taiwan's air identification zone in 2023, marking a 46.5% decline from the previous year.

Speculation among officials and experts suggests various motives, including possible attempts to create a more favorable diplomatic atmosphere before a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, or internal military reforms affecting China's operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)