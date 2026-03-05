Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: The Middle East Conflict Unravels

Iran launched new attacks against Israeli and American bases, following threats to destroy military and economic infrastructure. The US and Israel have been targeting Iran's leadership, missiles, and nuclear program. With over 1,000 casualties and disrupted global oil supply, the conflict's timeline remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran launched a series of new attacks targeting Israeli and American bases, escalating tensions in the already volatile Middle East. These aggressive actions came in response to threats of destroying regional military and economic infrastructure following intensified bombings by the US and Israel.

The conflict, which started with a US Navy submarine sinking an Iranian warship, has led to missile strikes reported in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and additional strikes on US bases as reported by Iranian television. In response, Israeli forces launched targeted attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. The conflict's fluidity is evident as the US and Israel continue their bombardment of Iran's missile arsenal and nuclear program, signaling an open-ended war.

The repercussions of this conflict are widespread, impacting global oil supply and regional security. As global crude prices soar, nations brace for further disruptions, while military officials remain cautious about the conflict's duration and its regional and international implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

