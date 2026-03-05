Omnitech Engineering Faces Challenging Market Debut

Omnitech Engineering Ltd's shares launched with a discouraging start, listing at an 11% discount from the issue price of Rs 227. On Thursday, trading opened at Rs 205 on the BSE and Rs 202 on the NSE.

The company's market capitalization stood at Rs 2,629.76 crore. Its Rs 583-crore IPO, which closed 1.14 times oversubscribed, involved the fresh issuance of equity shares and an Offer For Sale by promoter Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh.

The generated proceeds are earmarked for debt repayment, establishment of two new manufacturing facilities, capital expenses, and general corporate needs. Among its clientele are prominent names like Halliburton Energy Services and Suzlon.