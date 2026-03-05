Left Menu

Omnitech Engineering Faces Challenging Market Debut

Shares of Omnitech Engineering Ltd debuted with an 11% discount on Thursday. The company's Rs 583-crore IPO was oversubscribed by 1.14 times. Proceeds will be used to repay debt, establish new manufacturing facilities, and support capital expenditure. Clients include global giants like Halliburton and Suzlon.

Updated: 05-03-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Omnitech Engineering Ltd's shares launched with a discouraging start, listing at an 11% discount from the issue price of Rs 227. On Thursday, trading opened at Rs 205 on the BSE and Rs 202 on the NSE.

The company's market capitalization stood at Rs 2,629.76 crore. Its Rs 583-crore IPO, which closed 1.14 times oversubscribed, involved the fresh issuance of equity shares and an Offer For Sale by promoter Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh.

The generated proceeds are earmarked for debt repayment, establishment of two new manufacturing facilities, capital expenses, and general corporate needs. Among its clientele are prominent names like Halliburton Energy Services and Suzlon.

