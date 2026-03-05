Farewell to The Bear: A Culinary Saga's Final Season

The acclaimed television series 'The Bear' is set to conclude with its fifth and final season, according to recent disclosures from FX and Hulu. This popular show, which took home multiple Emmy awards since its debut in June 2022, is currently in production in Chicago.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who garnered an Emmy for her role in the series, confirmed the news, dispelling any rumors by stating, 'It is the end of the show.' Curtis acknowledged that the completion had long been planned, referencing an Instagram post hinting at the series finale.

'The Bear' has captured viewers with its narrative of chef Carmy Berzatto's return to Chicago. After the death of his brother, Berzatto takes on the challenge of running a family sandwich shop. Despite early visions of a four-season arc, the series received an official renewal for a fifth season in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)