Left Menu

Tourist Apprehended for Theft of Religious Items in Arunachal Pradesh

A tourist from West Bengal was detained in Arunachal Pradesh for stealing religious items from Tawang Monastery and Giant Buddha Statue Park. The man was identified via CCTV footage, and the stolen items were recovered. No charges were filed after a pardon from the monastery's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 05-03-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 10:04 IST
Tourist Apprehended for Theft of Religious Items in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tourist originating from West Bengal faced detention in Arunachal Pradesh after allegedly stealing sacred items from esteemed religious sites, including Tawang Monastery, according to official sources on Thursday.

Tawang Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kato Tasso, revealed that CCTV footage captured the 54-year-old individual committing the theft, prompting a comprehensive investigation. The stolen items included a Buddha idol, a pair of Tingsha cymbals, and two metal butter lamps, which were later retrieved.

Despite the unauthorized removal, the monastery's administration chose not to press charges, emphasizing forgiveness after recovery of all articles. The tourist, who visited with his wife, was instructed to provide a written apology and cautioned against future transgressions respecting religious sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejas Networks Unveils Next-Gen Optical Transport Product

Tejas Networks Unveils Next-Gen Optical Transport Product

 Global
2
China's Bold Future: Xi Jinping's Vision Unveiled Amid Tech Rivalries

China's Bold Future: Xi Jinping's Vision Unveiled Amid Tech Rivalries

 Global
3
Global Air Cargo Disruption Amid Middle East Conflict

Global Air Cargo Disruption Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
4
Nepal Votes: A New Era Post-Gen Z Protests

Nepal Votes: A New Era Post-Gen Z Protests

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026