Tourist Apprehended for Theft of Religious Items in Arunachal Pradesh

A tourist originating from West Bengal faced detention in Arunachal Pradesh after allegedly stealing sacred items from esteemed religious sites, including Tawang Monastery, according to official sources on Thursday.

Tawang Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kato Tasso, revealed that CCTV footage captured the 54-year-old individual committing the theft, prompting a comprehensive investigation. The stolen items included a Buddha idol, a pair of Tingsha cymbals, and two metal butter lamps, which were later retrieved.

Despite the unauthorized removal, the monastery's administration chose not to press charges, emphasizing forgiveness after recovery of all articles. The tourist, who visited with his wife, was instructed to provide a written apology and cautioned against future transgressions respecting religious sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)