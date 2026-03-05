Left Menu

Sacred 'Yagya' in Sambhal for Israel's Triumph and Global Peace

A 'yagya' was performed in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, aiming for Israel's success and world peace. Sanatan Seva Sangh's leaders expressed their wish for terrorism's eradication and a safe future for Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu. The ritual aligns with India's tradition of universal happiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:13 IST
Sacred 'Yagya' in Sambhal for Israel's Triumph and Global Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sacred Hindu ritual known as 'yagya' was organized in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, striving for Israel's victory amid the conflict in West Asia.

Kailash Chandra Gupta, district president of the Sanatan Seva Sangh, conveyed that the ritual was intended for the eradication of terrorism, global peace, and the longevity of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Manish Sharma, another Sanatan Seva Sangh official, stated that the 'yagya' symbolized a wish for world peace, reflecting India's tradition of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah', meaning universal happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

Aam Janata Unnayan Party Secures EC Registration in West Bengal

 India
2
Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

Turbulent Times in Lok Sabha: Speaker Faces Rare Removal Motion

 India
3
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
4
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026