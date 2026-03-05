Sacred 'Yagya' in Sambhal for Israel's Triumph and Global Peace
A 'yagya' was performed in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, aiming for Israel's success and world peace. Sanatan Seva Sangh's leaders expressed their wish for terrorism's eradication and a safe future for Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu. The ritual aligns with India's tradition of universal happiness.
- India
A sacred Hindu ritual known as 'yagya' was organized in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, striving for Israel's victory amid the conflict in West Asia.
Kailash Chandra Gupta, district president of the Sanatan Seva Sangh, conveyed that the ritual was intended for the eradication of terrorism, global peace, and the longevity of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Manish Sharma, another Sanatan Seva Sangh official, stated that the 'yagya' symbolized a wish for world peace, reflecting India's tradition of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah', meaning universal happiness.
