Controversies Surround Delhi Zoo Amidst Animal Tragedies

Delhi's National Zoological Park is under scrutiny following multiple controversies, including a recent incident where a white tigress named Durga fractured her leg. Initially set to move to Patna Zoo, Durga's relocation is on hold due to alleged negligence.

The zoo is also dealing with the sudden death of a Nilgai, whose cause remains undetermined pending examination. These incidents add to the zoo's troubles after criticism over a jackal's death that investigators say lacked any evidence of wrongdoing.

Compounding the zoo's challenges, Shankar, the zoo's sole African elephant, passed away in September 2025 from cardiac failure after enduring ongoing health issues. The series of events has raised concerns about animal welfare at the facility.