SSP Jammu's Push for Enhanced District Security

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh, conducted a comprehensive review of the district's security and crime scenario on Thursday. He emphasized the necessity for increased vigilance and surveillance, directing officers to focus on religious sites, critical areas, and identified hotspots.

The SSP highlighted the importance of enhanced patrolling and strategic checkpoints to prevent disruptions from anti-national or mischievous elements. He also reviewed criminal cases, urging timely investigations and the use of forensic services to expedite justice.

Singh reiterated zero tolerance for drug-related offenses and emphasized professional conduct, including zero tolerance for corruption and indiscipline. He directed officers to maintain a citizen-focused approach, ensuring the public feels secure and free from threats posed by organized crime.

