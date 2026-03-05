Left Menu

SSP Jammu's Push for Enhanced District Security

Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu, Joginder Singh, reviews district security, directing heightened vigilance and surveillance. Emphasis placed on critical hotspots, drug identification, zero tolerance on drugs, and professional conduct to ensure public peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:21 IST
SSP Jammu's Push for Enhanced District Security
Security
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh, conducted a comprehensive review of the district's security and crime scenario on Thursday. He emphasized the necessity for increased vigilance and surveillance, directing officers to focus on religious sites, critical areas, and identified hotspots.

The SSP highlighted the importance of enhanced patrolling and strategic checkpoints to prevent disruptions from anti-national or mischievous elements. He also reviewed criminal cases, urging timely investigations and the use of forensic services to expedite justice.

Singh reiterated zero tolerance for drug-related offenses and emphasized professional conduct, including zero tolerance for corruption and indiscipline. He directed officers to maintain a citizen-focused approach, ensuring the public feels secure and free from threats posed by organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump tells Reuters he'll take help from any country on Iran after Ukraine drone offer

Trump tells Reuters he'll take help from any country on Iran after Ukraine d...

 Global
2
More than 20 states sue over new global tariffs Trump imposed after Supreme Court loss, reports AP.

More than 20 states sue over new global tariffs Trump imposed after Supreme ...

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-Dubai's Al Khaleej sugar refinery still open for exports and imports

UPDATE 1-Dubai's Al Khaleej sugar refinery still open for exports and import...

 Global
4
Memorable moments of Iranian ship crew in India fades

Memorable moments of Iranian ship crew in India fades

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026