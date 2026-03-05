Tragic Holi: Teens Drown in Ghaghra River

Tragedy struck Mubarakganj village as two teenagers drowned in the Ghaghra River on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Sumit, 15, and Raj, 16. They, along with friends, entered the river following Holi celebrations but were overtaken by the current.

Locals quickly responded to cries for help, successfully rescuing three other companions, Anoop, Rishabh, and Vishal. However, the swift currents proved fatal for Sumit and Raj, whose bodies were retrieved after extensive search efforts.

Circle Officer Arvind Sonkar confirmed the tragic incident, with the deceased's bodies now sent for post-mortem examination. The event highlights the need for awareness and caution when swimming in regions with potentially dangerous waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)