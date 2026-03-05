Left Menu

Tragic Holi: Teens Drown in Ghaghra River

Two teenagers drowned in the Ghaghra River in Mubarakganj while bathing after playing Holi. Despite rescue efforts by locals, Sumit and Raj were swept away and later found deceased. The incident underscores the hazards of swimming in unfamiliar waters.

Updated: 05-03-2026 21:57 IST
Tragedy struck Mubarakganj village as two teenagers drowned in the Ghaghra River on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Sumit, 15, and Raj, 16. They, along with friends, entered the river following Holi celebrations but were overtaken by the current.

Locals quickly responded to cries for help, successfully rescuing three other companions, Anoop, Rishabh, and Vishal. However, the swift currents proved fatal for Sumit and Raj, whose bodies were retrieved after extensive search efforts.

Circle Officer Arvind Sonkar confirmed the tragic incident, with the deceased's bodies now sent for post-mortem examination. The event highlights the need for awareness and caution when swimming in regions with potentially dangerous waters.

