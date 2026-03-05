SpiceJet Rescues Stranded Passengers Amid Middle East Conflict

SpiceJet is stepping up to assist travelers stranded as a result of escalating violence in the Middle East. To aid with the return journey, the airline announced that it will operate 13 special flights from the UAE on Thursday. This initiative aims to bring relief to passengers caught in travel disruptions stemming from the ongoing conflict.

Out of the scheduled flights, 12 will depart from Fujairah, and one will originate from Dubai, according to an airline statement on Thursday. The plan includes seven flights destined for Mumbai, five for Delhi, and one from Dubai directly to Mumbai. This follows two consecutive days where the airline facilitated 12 special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi.

The escalating conflict involving significant international powers like the US, Israel, and Iran has led to widespread flight cancellations and delays across the region. SpiceJet's proactive response aims to alleviate the plight of numerous passengers left in limbo by these disruptions.