Holi Milan: A Celebration of Unity and Culture in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked the vibrant festival of Holi at the BJP State Office in Dehradun, sharing in the joy with party members and workers, as well as extending warm greetings on this joyous occasion.

During the event, Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the festival's important message of love, harmony, and social cohesion, noting that Holi serves as a reminder of the need to bridge societal divides. He reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to the principles of Antyodaya and inclusive growth, ensuring all community segments are incorporated into the development process.

The Chief Minister's residence mirrored the festive spirit with colorful Holi celebrations graced by folk artists and unique musical performances from across the state. Showcasing the cultural diversity, groups from various regions such as Jaunsar, Kumaon, and the Rath area presented traditional dances and songs, creating an atmosphere that resonated with unity and joy.

(With inputs from agencies.)