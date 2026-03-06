Left Menu

Janhvi Kapoor's Spiritual Birthday Kick-Off at Tirumala Temple

Celebrating her 29th birthday, Janhvi Kapoor started her day with prayers at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. Walking barefoot from Alipiri, she engaged with devotees. On the work front, Kapoor is gearing up for the release of 'Peddi' alongside Ram Charan, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, set to release on April 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:52 IST
Janhvi Kapoor's Spiritual Birthday Kick-Off at Tirumala Temple
Actor Janhvi Kapoor (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor began her 29th birthday with a spiritual journey, attending prayers at the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. She embarked on her pilgrimage from Alipiri, arriving at the temple barefoot in the early hours to pay her respects.

During her visit, Kapoor interacted with fellow devotees, graciously posing for photographs with fans. Her presence added to the celebratory atmosphere at the temple, providing memorable moments for those in attendance.

Professionally, Janhvi Kapoor is set to appear alongside Ram Charan in the upcoming film 'Peddi'. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring a stellar cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, the film is scheduled for an April 30 release under Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers.

TRENDING

1
Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic security, says Prime Minister Modi.

Various govt schemes have lowered risks for farmers, given basic economic se...

 Global
2
Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of diverse climate in India: PM.

Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of d...

 Global
3
Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

 Global
4
BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026