Janhvi Kapoor's Spiritual Birthday Kick-Off at Tirumala Temple

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor began her 29th birthday with a spiritual journey, attending prayers at the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. She embarked on her pilgrimage from Alipiri, arriving at the temple barefoot in the early hours to pay her respects.

During her visit, Kapoor interacted with fellow devotees, graciously posing for photographs with fans. Her presence added to the celebratory atmosphere at the temple, providing memorable moments for those in attendance.

Professionally, Janhvi Kapoor is set to appear alongside Ram Charan in the upcoming film 'Peddi'. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and featuring a stellar cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, the film is scheduled for an April 30 release under Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers.