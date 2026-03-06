Singapore's Cultural Fusion: Catalyzing Diversity Through Arts and Community Engagement

Singapore is embarking on a cultural revitalization journey with the introduction of the Indian Engagement and Development Initiative (INEI). This committee aims to solidify the Singapore-Indian identity and empower youth leadership within the community over the next five years.

Chaired by Senior Minister of State Murali Pillai and Minister of State Dinesh Vasu Dash, the committee will coordinate with over 150 organizations and youth leaders. An annual forum will facilitate continuous dialogue and collaboration.

In parallel, Singapore is dedicating SGD 20 million for a Multicultural Arts Programme Grant to bolster traditional and multicultural arts. Acting Minister David Neo emphasizes the importance of preserving traditional arts amidst modern influences, ensuring the continuity of Singapore's multicultural identity.