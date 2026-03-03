Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Ritual Bath as Lunar Eclipse Approaches

Hundreds of devotees descended upon the sacred Ganga ghats in Haridwar on Tuesday morning, engaging in ritualistic activities as the sutak kaal of an anticipated lunar eclipse began.

Hariom Vashishth from Rohtak was among those who arrived early, taking a spiritually significant bath before the celestial event's official commencement. The faithful refrained from eating, drinking, and conducting rituals during the fast observed throughout the sacred period.

The total lunar eclipse, predicted to unfold from 3:20 PM to 6:47 PM, inspired masses yet caused temples to shutter their doors, a closure aligned with sutak practices. Many, like Arun, missed witnessing the aarti or visiting the Mansa Devi Temple, invoking an age-old tradition shrouded in spiritual observance and celestial phenomena.

(With inputs from agencies.)