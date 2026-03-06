Hyperloop Games Secures Major Funding to Expand in India's Growing Cities

Hyperloop Games has announced a significant shift in its business strategy, securing ₹85 crore in funding from Syndicate Finance to expand premium gaming hubs in India's smaller cities. This move aims to bridge the gap between large metropolitan areas and smaller cities in terms of quality recreational options.

The influx of capital will allow Hyperloop Games to enhance its offerings and deploy advanced technology in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. The strategy involves building state-of-the-art facilities equipped with AR/VR technology and interactive sports tech to meet international standards, thus pioneering a new wave of entertainment in underserved regions.

Syndicate Finance, based in Mumbai, is playing a strategic role in facilitating this venture, though they have remained relatively silent about the specifics. The funding is a testament to the potential seen in Hyperloop Games' innovative approach to reshaping India's entertainment landscape, with plans already underway for collaboration with local authorities to accelerate the rollout.