Blueprint for Bengaluru: From Metro Expansion to Green Initiatives
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outlines ambitious plans to transform Bengaluru into the world's most liveable city. Initiatives include municipal bonds for funding, infrastructure development, and metro expansion, alongside the launch of a new Revised Master Plan and a Comprehensive Mobility Plan to ensure sustainable growth by 2027.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled extensive plans on Friday, aiming to position Bengaluru as the world's most liveable city. The 2026-27 Budget introduces municipal bonds, enhancing resource mobilization for development across the city's five corporations. This initiative underscores Bengaluru's unique identity and historical significance, from its early days to the contemporary start-up revolution.
The budget highlights infrastructure improvements totaling Rs 1,255 crore, with increased grants for Bengaluru's development rising from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore. Long-term road durability efforts will include white-topping over 450 km, upgrading 500 km of footpaths, and constructing 100 Skywalks. Proposed beautification at 175 junctions will proceed over the next three years using the city's internal resources.
Siddaramaiah stressed sustainable city planning with the Revised Master Plan-2041 by 2027 and the forthcoming Comprehensive Mobility Plan. Namma Metro's expansion, enhancing daily commuter benefits, and significant water projects, alongside ambitious corridor constructions, highlight a transformative vision for Bengaluru's future urban landscape.
