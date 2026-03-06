Left Menu

Blueprint for Bengaluru: From Metro Expansion to Green Initiatives

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outlines ambitious plans to transform Bengaluru into the world's most liveable city. Initiatives include municipal bonds for funding, infrastructure development, and metro expansion, alongside the launch of a new Revised Master Plan and a Comprehensive Mobility Plan to ensure sustainable growth by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:53 IST
Blueprint for Bengaluru: From Metro Expansion to Green Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled extensive plans on Friday, aiming to position Bengaluru as the world's most liveable city. The 2026-27 Budget introduces municipal bonds, enhancing resource mobilization for development across the city's five corporations. This initiative underscores Bengaluru's unique identity and historical significance, from its early days to the contemporary start-up revolution.

The budget highlights infrastructure improvements totaling Rs 1,255 crore, with increased grants for Bengaluru's development rising from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore. Long-term road durability efforts will include white-topping over 450 km, upgrading 500 km of footpaths, and constructing 100 Skywalks. Proposed beautification at 175 junctions will proceed over the next three years using the city's internal resources.

Siddaramaiah stressed sustainable city planning with the Revised Master Plan-2041 by 2027 and the forthcoming Comprehensive Mobility Plan. Namma Metro's expansion, enhancing daily commuter benefits, and significant water projects, alongside ambitious corridor constructions, highlight a transformative vision for Bengaluru's future urban landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

 India
2
Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over England

Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over Englan...

 India
4
Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026