Left Menu

Amit Shah to Join BJP Leader Nominations for Bihar Rajya Sabha Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the BJP's nomination filing for the Rajya Sabha elections. Speculation surrounds Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar potentially seeking a Rajya Sabha seat. Candidates have been announced across 10 states as the party gears up for elections to fill 37 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:33 IST
Amit Shah to Join BJP Leader Nominations for Bihar Rajya Sabha Elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP president Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar are set to witness a significant political event as Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in the nomination filings. The process, which includes the newly elected BJP President Nitin Nabin and other party candidates, will occur between 1:30 and 2 pm as confirmed by Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi.

Alongside Nitin Nabin, the BJP has nominated Shivesh Kumar in Bihar. The party has strategically announced candidates across various states, including Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan in Assam, Laxmi Verma in Chhattisgarh, and several others in Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, and West Bengal, indicating strategic positioning for the elections.

Meanwhile, Bihar is abuzz with speculation regarding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential nomination for the Rajya Sabha. However, these claims have been dismissed by Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Chirag Paswan. The Rajya Sabha elections will cover 37 seats in 10 states, with the nomination deadline fast approaching on March 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

Kerala High Court Dismisses Petition in Assembly Ethics Case

 India
2
An Unexpected Choice: Anurag Sharma for Rajya Sabha

An Unexpected Choice: Anurag Sharma for Rajya Sabha

 India
3
Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic Missteps

Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic ...

 Global
4
Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026