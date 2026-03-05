Amit Shah to Join BJP Leader Nominations for Bihar Rajya Sabha Elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the BJP's nomination filing for the Rajya Sabha elections. Speculation surrounds Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar potentially seeking a Rajya Sabha seat. Candidates have been announced across 10 states as the party gears up for elections to fill 37 seats.
The upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar are set to witness a significant political event as Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in the nomination filings. The process, which includes the newly elected BJP President Nitin Nabin and other party candidates, will occur between 1:30 and 2 pm as confirmed by Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi.
Alongside Nitin Nabin, the BJP has nominated Shivesh Kumar in Bihar. The party has strategically announced candidates across various states, including Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan in Assam, Laxmi Verma in Chhattisgarh, and several others in Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, and West Bengal, indicating strategic positioning for the elections.
Meanwhile, Bihar is abuzz with speculation regarding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's potential nomination for the Rajya Sabha. However, these claims have been dismissed by Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Chirag Paswan. The Rajya Sabha elections will cover 37 seats in 10 states, with the nomination deadline fast approaching on March 5.
