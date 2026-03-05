BJD's Strategic Nominations Rock Odisha's Rajya Sabha Race

In a strategic political move, two Rajya Sabha candidates from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), senior leader Santrupt Misra and distinguished urologist Datteswar Hota, have submitted their nominations in Odisha. The assembly secretariat witnessed this politically significant filing on Thursday with BJD President Naveen Patnaik in attendance.

Highlighting the importance of cross-party collaboration, Patnaik has called upon all political factions to back Hota as a 'common candidate' to ensure victory against the BJP, which poses a strong challenge in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress, aligning with this vision, marks a profound shift in the state's political alliances, evident since the BJD's dethroning of Congress 26 years ago.

The tally in the 147-member assembly spells a tough contest; while the BJD confidently eyes one seat, and the BJP is poised for two, the fourth seat remains uncertain. With current alignments, neither party achieves the necessary votes independently, setting the stage for potential new political equations in Odisha.

