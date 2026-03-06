Uncontested Rajya Sabha Nominations - A Political Breeze

Six candidates from the DMK coalition and the opposition AIADMK have had their nominations for the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls accepted, following scrutiny. The nominees are DMK's Trichy N Siva and J Constantine Ravindran, Congress's M Christopher Tilak, DMDK's L K Sudeesh, AIADMK's M Thambidurai, and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss.

Their papers were filed on March 5 and accepted without objections. However, the nomination of P Swaminathan, backed by PMK founder S Ramadoss's faction, was rejected, according to an official.

It is anticipated that all six candidates will be declared elected unopposed in the upcoming biennial elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)