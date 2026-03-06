Left Menu

Uncontested Rajya Sabha Nominations - A Political Breeze

Six candidates' nominations from both the DMK and AIADMK parties have been accepted for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16. The candidates include figures from DMK, Congress, and PMK. One nomination was rejected. All six candidates are expected to be elected unopposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 22:05 IST
Six candidates from the DMK coalition and the opposition AIADMK have had their nominations for the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls accepted, following scrutiny. The nominees are DMK's Trichy N Siva and J Constantine Ravindran, Congress's M Christopher Tilak, DMDK's L K Sudeesh, AIADMK's M Thambidurai, and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss.

Their papers were filed on March 5 and accepted without objections. However, the nomination of P Swaminathan, backed by PMK founder S Ramadoss's faction, was rejected, according to an official.

It is anticipated that all six candidates will be declared elected unopposed in the upcoming biennial elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

