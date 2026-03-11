Tragic Clash Over Social Media Reels: A Student's Life Cut Short
A 17-year-old student, Shubham Sain, was fatally attacked in Udhyog Nagar due to a social media-related dispute. The incident, involving iron rods and knives, led to his immediate death despite prompt medical attention. Police have filed a murder case against two suspects believed to have longstanding rivalries with the victim.
A 17-year-old student, Shubham Sain, was allegedly murdered by youths using iron rods and knives in Prem Nagar, following a social media-related dispute. This shocking event occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday.
The victim, a Class 11 student, was returning home from a wedding when he was ambushed near Choth Mata temple. Despite being rushed to New Medical College Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.
Police have identified Vishal and Raj Baccha as suspects, believed to have had a longstanding rivalry with Sain over social media content. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing.
