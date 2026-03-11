Left Menu

Tragic Clash Over Social Media Reels: A Student's Life Cut Short

A 17-year-old student, Shubham Sain, was fatally attacked in Udhyog Nagar due to a social media-related dispute. The incident, involving iron rods and knives, led to his immediate death despite prompt medical attention. Police have filed a murder case against two suspects believed to have longstanding rivalries with the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:59 IST
Tragic Clash Over Social Media Reels: A Student's Life Cut Short
student
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old student, Shubham Sain, was allegedly murdered by youths using iron rods and knives in Prem Nagar, following a social media-related dispute. This shocking event occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday.

The victim, a Class 11 student, was returning home from a wedding when he was ambushed near Choth Mata temple. Despite being rushed to New Medical College Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have identified Vishal and Raj Baccha as suspects, believed to have had a longstanding rivalry with Sain over social media content. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026