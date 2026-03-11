Tragic Clash Over Social Media Reels: A Student's Life Cut Short

A 17-year-old student, Shubham Sain, was allegedly murdered by youths using iron rods and knives in Prem Nagar, following a social media-related dispute. This shocking event occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday.

The victim, a Class 11 student, was returning home from a wedding when he was ambushed near Choth Mata temple. Despite being rushed to New Medical College Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have identified Vishal and Raj Baccha as suspects, believed to have had a longstanding rivalry with Sain over social media content. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)