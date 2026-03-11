In Kochi, PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi, says Cong 'prince' doesn't know youth in India, including Kerala.
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In Kochi, PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi, says Cong 'prince' doesn't know youth in India, including Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Kochi
- youth
- Kerala
- Congress
- politics
- criticism
- India
- government
ALSO READ
Kerala CM Urges PM Modi to Address LPG Shortage Amid West Asia Tensions
Nishant Kumar: A Family Affair in Bihar Politics
Assam Congress Hits Pause on Raijor Dal Alliance Talks
Politics Clash in Kerala: PWD Minister Exclusion Sparks Controversy
Modi Urges Kerala's Fishermen to Lead India's Blue Economy