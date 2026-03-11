Protest Over Statue Removal Leads to Dramatic Incident in Mumbai

In south Mumbai on Wednesday, a tense situation unfolded as a man attempted self-immolation reportedly due to the removal of a religious statue in his hometown. Police have identified the man as Dadaso Baban Kalsait, a resident of Solapur district.

The incident occurred at Usha Mehta Chowk in the Nariman Point area, drawing attention to the emotional ties between individuals and religious symbols in their communities.

According to authorities, Kalsait's actions were sparked by the recent removal of a statue of Lord Vishwakarma. The statue, deemed illegally installed on Lohar Samaj land, had been dismantled by the local body, prompting Kalsait's extreme response. He faces charges under Section 226 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)