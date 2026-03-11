Left Menu

Protest Over Statue Removal Leads to Dramatic Incident in Mumbai

A man, identified as Dadaso Baban Kalsait, attempted self-immolation in south Mumbai following the removal of a Lord Vishwakarma statue in his hometown. The illegal statue was on Lohar Samaj land and had been removed by local authorities. Kalsait was stopped by bystanders and a police case has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:39 IST
Protest Over Statue Removal Leads to Dramatic Incident in Mumbai
statue
  • Country:
  • India

In south Mumbai on Wednesday, a tense situation unfolded as a man attempted self-immolation reportedly due to the removal of a religious statue in his hometown. Police have identified the man as Dadaso Baban Kalsait, a resident of Solapur district.

The incident occurred at Usha Mehta Chowk in the Nariman Point area, drawing attention to the emotional ties between individuals and religious symbols in their communities.

According to authorities, Kalsait's actions were sparked by the recent removal of a statue of Lord Vishwakarma. The statue, deemed illegally installed on Lohar Samaj land, had been dismantled by the local body, prompting Kalsait's extreme response. He faces charges under Section 226 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026