QR-Coding Nature: Heritage Trees of Lutyens' Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to enhance the visitor experience at Lutyens' Delhi by installing QR-coded plaques on 33 identified heritage trees. This move will allow visitors to effortlessly scan each code with their smartphones, unlocking a treasure trove of information about these century-old botanical marvels.

Through the digital tags, visitors will learn about the longitude and latitude, estimated age, lifespan, and the botanical and common names of these trees. The initiative also aims to highlight blooming seasons, canopy size, and other botanical characteristics, further promoting their ecological and heritage significance.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal expressed the initiative's goal to raise public awareness about Delhi's rich green cover. The council plans to complement this endeavor with an online portal, making information readily accessible to visitors, researchers, and students alike, enhancing the appreciation of the capital's verdant legacy.