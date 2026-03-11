Left Menu

QR-Coding Nature: Heritage Trees of Lutyens' Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council is introducing QR-coded plaques for 33 century-old heritage trees in Lutyens' Delhi. This initiative aims to provide visitors with information about the trees' age, species, and botanical features. It highlights the trees' ecological and heritage value, promoting public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:48 IST
QR-Coding Nature: Heritage Trees of Lutyens' Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to enhance the visitor experience at Lutyens' Delhi by installing QR-coded plaques on 33 identified heritage trees. This move will allow visitors to effortlessly scan each code with their smartphones, unlocking a treasure trove of information about these century-old botanical marvels.

Through the digital tags, visitors will learn about the longitude and latitude, estimated age, lifespan, and the botanical and common names of these trees. The initiative also aims to highlight blooming seasons, canopy size, and other botanical characteristics, further promoting their ecological and heritage significance.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal expressed the initiative's goal to raise public awareness about Delhi's rich green cover. The council plans to complement this endeavor with an online portal, making information readily accessible to visitors, researchers, and students alike, enhancing the appreciation of the capital's verdant legacy.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026