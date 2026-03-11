Left Menu

Glamour, Concerts, and Creativity: Latest Buzz in Entertainment

The entertainment world is abuzz with opulent Oscars gift bags valued at $350,000, a massive BTS comeback concert in Seoul, and live performances from 'KPop Demon Hunters' at the Oscars. Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show dazzled, while autistic adults break into Hollywood with help from Exceptional Minds. Live Nation settles DOJ case amid industry scrutiny.

Updated: 11-03-2026 18:32 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lavish gift bags, valued at approximately $350,000 and curated by Lash Fary from Distinctive Assets, are being prepared for Oscar nominees, continuing a 24-year tradition. These gift bags aim to celebrate nominees and spotlight emerging brands globally.

Seoul is preparing enhanced security measures for a highly anticipated BTS concert, expected to draw 260,000 attendees. This free concert marks BTS's first album release in over three years and precedes their global tour starting in April.

The Oscars ceremony will feature 'KPop Demon Hunters' vocalists, EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna performing 'Golden'. Meanwhile, Matthieu Blazy's debut fall/winter collection for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week captivated audiences with iridescent designs. In Hollywood, Exceptional Minds empowers autistic adults to embark on creative careers, while Live Nation settles an antitrust case with the DOJ concerning its Ticketmaster operations.

