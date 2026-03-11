Tragic Gaur Attack in Nagpur: A Community Shaken

In a tragic incident that has left the community of Pendhari in shock, a 29-year-old woman was killed and a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in an attack by a Gaur, also known as the Indian bison, on Wednesday in Nagpur district, Maharashtra.

According to police reports, the attack took place at roughly 1:30 p.m. as the two victims, Reshma Vikesh Dhurve and Nisha Keshav Ivanati, were tending to farm work. Dhurve succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while Ivanati sustained serious injuries while attempting to rescue her colleague.

The horrifying event prompted locals to notify forest authorities immediately. The injured girl was quickly transported to the government hospital in Nagpur for urgent medical treatment. The village remains in a state of mourning as officials investigate the circumstances leading to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)