Tragic Gaur Attack in Nagpur: A Community Shaken

A young woman was killed and a teenager seriously injured after being attacked by a Gaur in Maharashtra's Pendhari village. The victims were working on a farm when the incident occurred. Reshma Vikesh Dhurve died on the spot, while Nisha Keshav Ivanati was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident that has left the community of Pendhari in shock, a 29-year-old woman was killed and a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in an attack by a Gaur, also known as the Indian bison, on Wednesday in Nagpur district, Maharashtra.

According to police reports, the attack took place at roughly 1:30 p.m. as the two victims, Reshma Vikesh Dhurve and Nisha Keshav Ivanati, were tending to farm work. Dhurve succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while Ivanati sustained serious injuries while attempting to rescue her colleague.

The horrifying event prompted locals to notify forest authorities immediately. The injured girl was quickly transported to the government hospital in Nagpur for urgent medical treatment. The village remains in a state of mourning as officials investigate the circumstances leading to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

