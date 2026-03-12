Oscar Jegou Banned, Impacting France's Six Nations Campaign

Left Menu

Oscar Jegou, France's forward, is banned for four weeks after reckless eye contact in a Six Nations match. This suspension affects France's upcoming match against England. Despite the infraction, Jegou's suspension was reduced due to good conduct. France and Scotland lead the standings before the tournament concludes.

French rugby star Oscar Jegou will miss the crucial Six Nations clash against England following a four-week ban. The suspension comes after a disciplinary committee found him guilty of reckless contact with the eye area during last week's match against Scotland, where the incident went unnoticed by officials.

The incident involved Scotland's Ewan Ashman and stirred significant debate post-match, leading to Jegou's citation for foul play. Originally charged with intentional eye contact, the committee revised the accusation to reckless contact and maintained the ruling.

According to World Rugby guidelines, the offense could have warranted a six-week suspension, but mitigating factors, such as Jegou's clean disciplinary record and lack of injuries caused, led to a reduction. Jegou has the option to appeal the decision as France and Scotland top the standings with the final weekend approaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

