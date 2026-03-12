Oscars' Lavish Gift Bags and BTS' Massive Comeback

The Oscars gift tradition continues, with nominees set to receive $350,000 in products, courtesy of Lash Fary. These luxury gifts aim to celebrate the nominees while showcasing emerging brands to an international audience.

Musical sensation BTS prepares for one of the largest concerts in Seoul as they anticipate a 260,000-strong audience next week. The event marks the release of their first album in over three years, preceding their upcoming world tour.

In cinematic news, 'KPop Demon Hunters' vocalists will perform at the Oscars for the first time. Meanwhile, legendary Barbra Streisand is set to be honored with an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)