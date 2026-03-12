Left Menu

Oscars' Lavish Gift Bags and BTS' Massive Comeback

This year's Oscar nominees receive $350,000 worth of luxury gifts. BTS' free comeback concert in Seoul expected to attract 260,000 fans. 'KPop Demon Hunters' performers to debut at the Oscars. Barbra Streisand to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes. California studio aids autistic adults in Hollywood careers.

The Oscars gift tradition continues, with nominees set to receive $350,000 in products, courtesy of Lash Fary. These luxury gifts aim to celebrate the nominees while showcasing emerging brands to an international audience.

Musical sensation BTS prepares for one of the largest concerts in Seoul as they anticipate a 260,000-strong audience next week. The event marks the release of their first album in over three years, preceding their upcoming world tour.

In cinematic news, 'KPop Demon Hunters' vocalists will perform at the Oscars for the first time. Meanwhile, legendary Barbra Streisand is set to be honored with an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

