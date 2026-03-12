The Safety Hazard: Why Letting Cats Roam Free Could Be a CAT-astrophe

Recent studies highlight the dual threats posed by Australia's domestic cats: a risk to native wildlife and to the cats themselves. Each year, these cats are responsible for the deaths of 546 million animals, while facing significant dangers when allowed to roam freely.

Roaming cats are prone to accidents and disease, often resulting in shorter lifespans. A report found many cats engage in risky behavior, such as crossing roads or ingesting harmful substances. Owners can reduce these risks by keeping cats confined and providing them safe ways to explore.

As awareness grows, the trend of keeping cats indoors is increasing. By valuing cats similarly to dogs, Australians are understanding the importance of controlled outdoor access, promoting healthier and safer pet ownership.

