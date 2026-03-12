Unity Through Iftar: Mamata Banerjee's Peaceful Outreach

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in an Iftar celebration in south Kolkata, aiming to promote community harmony ahead of Eid ul-Fitr.

The event, held in the Khidderpore region, saw the convergence of diverse community members, religious leaders, and political figures in a display of unity.

Banerjee, flanked by her cabinet colleague Firhad Hakim and local leaders, expressed wishes for peace and prosperity, underscoring the cultural significance of such gatherings during Ramazan.

(With inputs from agencies.)