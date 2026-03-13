Left Menu

Cocktail 2: A Dazzling Sequel Returns

Homi Adajania's 'Cocktail 2' will hit theaters on June 19, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film, a sequel to 'Cocktail', is written by Luv Ranjan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Posters were released, and the teaser is set to premiere next week.

  • Country:
  • India

Director Homi Adajania is back with 'Cocktail 2', the sequel to his 2012 hit. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is set for a theatrical release on June 19.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Cocktail 2' is penned by writer Luv Ranjan. The filmmakers have unveiled posters featuring the lead actors to announce the release date. A teaser for the film will be launched next week.

This marks Kapoor and Mandanna's first project together, while Kapoor reunites with Sanon following their collaboration in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The original 'Cocktail', featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was a box office success, generating over Rs 120 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

