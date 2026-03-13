Karnataka Welcomes Stranded Tourists, Showcases Cultural Wealth

Karnataka is stepping up to host international tourists affected by the ongoing West Asian conflict, according to Tourism Minister HK Patil. At the Travel and Tourism Fair, he highlighted the state's efforts to accommodate these tourists and simultaneously promote Karnataka's rich cultural heritage.

Patil revealed plans to strengthen tourism infrastructure, including developing new excavation projects and dedicated museums, such as one in Lakkundi. With 25,000 monuments, including world heritage sites, Karnataka has much to offer, yet has been under-marketed in the past.

The exhibition underscores Karnataka's shift towards bolstering both domestic and inbound tourism. As the state ramps up its tourism marketing strategy, initiatives like these fairs can guide visitors to the diverse heritage sites and unique offerings across Karnataka.

