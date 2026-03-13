Karnataka Welcomes Stranded Tourists, Showcases Cultural Wealth
Karnataka's Tourism Minister HK Patil announced an initiative to accommodate international tourists stranded due to Middle Eastern conflicts. The state aims to promote cultural heritage and improve tourism infrastructure, with projects like open-air museums and marketing campaigns. Karnataka seeks to enhance economic and cultural benefits through enriched tourism offerings.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka is stepping up to host international tourists affected by the ongoing West Asian conflict, according to Tourism Minister HK Patil. At the Travel and Tourism Fair, he highlighted the state's efforts to accommodate these tourists and simultaneously promote Karnataka's rich cultural heritage.
Patil revealed plans to strengthen tourism infrastructure, including developing new excavation projects and dedicated museums, such as one in Lakkundi. With 25,000 monuments, including world heritage sites, Karnataka has much to offer, yet has been under-marketed in the past.
The exhibition underscores Karnataka's shift towards bolstering both domestic and inbound tourism. As the state ramps up its tourism marketing strategy, initiatives like these fairs can guide visitors to the diverse heritage sites and unique offerings across Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Takes Steps to Tackle West Asia Conflict Impact
Haryana CM Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid West Asia Conflict Rumors
Gujarat Government Assures No Gas Shortage Amidst West Asia Conflict
Global Ripple: West Asia Conflict’s Unbearable Price
Global Consequences of West Asia Conflict: Unbearable Price of War