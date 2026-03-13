Somnath Temple Debate Sparks Heated Assembly Exchange

The Gujarat Assembly witnessed a fiery exchange on Friday over a private member's resolution on the Somnath Temple, presented by a BJP legislator. As discussions progressed, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress traded accusations linked to property demolitions and historical resistance regarding the shrine's reconstruction post-Independence.

During the debate, BJP's Sardar Chaudhary underscored the Somnath Temple as a beacon of India's enduring spiritual and cultural legacy, drawing parallels to its storied history of invasions. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama criticized the so-called 'development' measures, arguing they led to demolitions affecting local communities historically tied to the temple.

Despite the contentious atmosphere, the resolution advocating for the ''Somnath Swabhiman Parv'' celebration garnered unanimous support from the Assembly, highlighting the temple's status as a cornerstone of India's cultural pride. The dialogue touched upon historical letters from Jawaharlal Nehru expressing misgivings about governmental involvement in the temple's inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)