Left Menu

Somnath Temple Debate Sparks Heated Assembly Exchange

A resolution on the Somnath Temple prompted intense debates in the Gujarat Assembly between the BJP and Congress, focusing on allegations of property demolitions and historical opposition issues. Despite discord, the resolution to celebrate 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' was unanimously accepted, signifying the temple's cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:29 IST
Somnath Temple Debate Sparks Heated Assembly Exchange
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Assembly witnessed a fiery exchange on Friday over a private member's resolution on the Somnath Temple, presented by a BJP legislator. As discussions progressed, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress traded accusations linked to property demolitions and historical resistance regarding the shrine's reconstruction post-Independence.

During the debate, BJP's Sardar Chaudhary underscored the Somnath Temple as a beacon of India's enduring spiritual and cultural legacy, drawing parallels to its storied history of invasions. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama criticized the so-called 'development' measures, arguing they led to demolitions affecting local communities historically tied to the temple.

Despite the contentious atmosphere, the resolution advocating for the ''Somnath Swabhiman Parv'' celebration garnered unanimous support from the Assembly, highlighting the temple's status as a cornerstone of India's cultural pride. The dialogue touched upon historical letters from Jawaharlal Nehru expressing misgivings about governmental involvement in the temple's inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026