Jessie Buckley's Oscar Triumph: From Irish Roots to Hollywood Glory

Jessie Buckley, the acclaimed Irish actress, clinched her first Academy Award on Sunday, winning the Best Actress category for bringing William Shakespeare's wife to life in 'Hamnet.' Buckley's portrayal of Agnes Hathaway, alongside Paul Mescal as Shakespeare, struck a chord as they depicted a couple in mourning over their son's death.

At just 36, Buckley reached acting acclaim after starting her journey at 17, participating in a BBC competition for West End roles. While praised for her vocal talent, she faced criticism for her appearance. Her breakout role in 'Wild Rose' was a major turning point, earning her a BAFTA nomination.

Her career flourished with roles in the TV series 'Chernobyl' and 'Fargo,' and her stage performance in 'Cabaret' won her the Laurence Olivier Award. Buckley was favored to win the Oscar after sweeping other Hollywood awards, besting contenders like Rose Byrne. She currently appears as Frankenstein's bride in 'The Bride.'

(With inputs from agencies.)