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A Night of Unconventional Victories at the Academy Awards

The Academy Awards celebrated unconventional films, with "One Battle After Another" winning best picture. Sean Penn was absent as he won best supporting actor, while "Sinners" earned Michael B. Jordan best actor. The night honored the memory of directors Robert Redford and Rob Reiner amidst Hollywood’s industry challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:28 IST
A Night of Unconventional Victories at the Academy Awards

In a surprising twist, the Academy Awards awarded best picture to the darkly comic thriller "One Battle After Another," marking a win for unconventional cinema. The film, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as a former revolutionary, dominated the ceremony with six wins.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson, who previously had 11 Oscar nominations without a win, took home best director and best adapted screenplay alongside best picture. However, "One Battle" star Sean Penn, awarded best supporting actor, was notably absent from the event.

Other highlights of the night included "Sinners," which secured four awards, and "KPop Demon Hunters," named best animated feature. The ceremony was tinged with tributes to the late directors Robert Redford and Rob Reiner, as Hollywood faced industrial and security challenges.

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