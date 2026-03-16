A Night of Unconventional Victories at the Academy Awards

In a surprising twist, the Academy Awards awarded best picture to the darkly comic thriller "One Battle After Another," marking a win for unconventional cinema. The film, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as a former revolutionary, dominated the ceremony with six wins.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson, who previously had 11 Oscar nominations without a win, took home best director and best adapted screenplay alongside best picture. However, "One Battle" star Sean Penn, awarded best supporting actor, was notably absent from the event.

Other highlights of the night included "Sinners," which secured four awards, and "KPop Demon Hunters," named best animated feature. The ceremony was tinged with tributes to the late directors Robert Redford and Rob Reiner, as Hollywood faced industrial and security challenges.