Neymar's Uncertain Road to the World Cup

Neymar's journey to the World Cup has become more complicated following a lackluster performance for Santos in a 1-1 draw with Corinthians. The match was his last opportunity to impress before Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti reveals his squad for upcoming friendlies.

Neymar remains Brazil's top scorer with 79 goals, but his recent form and decisions have cast doubt on his inclusion. Ancelotti is set to announce his final World Cup squad in May, ahead of the tournament in June.

The 34-year-old's struggles on the field, coupled with concerns over his fitness, have left fans and pundits questioning his place on the national team. Neymar has played sparingly this year following knee surgery and missed key matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)