Sunday night's Oscars ceremony brought Hollywood's biggest night into sharp focus with a mix of humor and controversy. Comedian Conan O'Brien opened the night with a political monologue, suggesting those displeased could join an alternative show hosted by singer Kid Rock. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, new to the theater experience, became the butt of one of O'Brien's quips.

Jimmy Kimmel, another host, praised documentary filmmakers for their courage under oppressive regimes, indirectly alluding to free speech issues in North Korea and CBS. He also joked about Melania Trump's documentary being ineligible this year due to its 2026 release. Meanwhile, 'Marty Supreme' left empty-handed, and Ana Maria Martinez valued Timothee Chalamet's controversial remarks for bringing opera into pop culture discussion.

The night saw 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' winning the best documentary, while political pins made statements against war and immigration policies. The first award for casting and historic wins in cinematography and film categories highlighted progress. The Oscars concluded with a light-hearted spoof on O'Brien's part, cementing another memorable ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)