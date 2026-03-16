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Oscar-Winning Documentary Chronicles Quiet Resistance Against Putin's War

The documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' follows a young Russian schoolteacher's quiet defiance against Russia's war on Ukraine. Directed by David Borenstein and Pavel Talankin, the film captures the teacher's journey as he confronts government propaganda, ultimately leading to his persecution and exile, earning it an Oscar for best documentary feature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:06 IST
Oscar-Winning Documentary Chronicles Quiet Resistance Against Putin's War
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A gripping Oscar-winning documentary, 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin,' reveals the silent defiance of a young Russian schoolteacher against his country's war in Ukraine. This powerful film, directed by David Borenstein and Pavel Talankin, sheds light on how ordinary citizens try to resist oppressive regimes.

The documentary poignantly examines the subtle erosion of societal values through acts of complicity, as director Borenstein emphasized during his acceptance speech. It highlights how governmental actions, including media control and propaganda, manipulate reality and suppress dissent.

Filmed over two years by Talankin, the documentary delivers an intimate portrayal of indoctrination within Russian schools and the personal struggle of its protagonist, who eventually faces exile. 'The Hollywood Reporter' acclaimed it as a 'touching, intimate chronicle,' standing out among nominees like 'Cutting Through Rocks' and 'The Perfect Neighbor.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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