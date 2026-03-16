Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi': A Cinematic Tribute to the Galwan Valley Conflict

Bollywood icon Salman Khan has revealed a name change for his highly anticipated film, initially titled "Battle of Galwan." Now called "Maatrubhumi," the movie is centered on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, renowned for his work on "Shootout at Lokhandwala," the film captures the military standoff in eastern Ladakh, during which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

The film now features a track titled "Maatrubhumi," sung by Arijit Singh, and carries the poignant tagline, "May War Rest In Peace." Despite Chinese criticism, Khan's portrayal of the patriotic story aims to honor the fallen heroes.

(With inputs from agencies.)