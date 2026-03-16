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Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Triumphs with Emotional Oscar Acceptance

Ryan Coogler, writer-director of 'Sinners,' delivered a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Zinzi, and their children after winning the Best Original Screenplay Oscar at the 2026 awards. Coogler became only the second Black writer to win this accolade. The film also garnered awards for Best Original Song and Cinematography.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:18 IST
Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' Triumphs with Emotional Oscar Acceptance
Ryan Coogler (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ryan Coogler, the acclaimed writer-director of 'Sinners,' made a heartfelt acknowledgement to his wife Zinzi and their children after clinching the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at the 2026 Oscars. Accompanied by Zinzi, who produced the 1930s-set vampire film, Coogler was visibly moved as he accepted the accolade.

During his acceptance speech, Coogler praised producers Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler, declaring them as the best producers and expressing gratitude for his wife's unwavering support, both personally and professionally. Addressing his family, Coogler emphasized, "Every day I spend with you is better than the last." He also thanked his parents for believing in him.

Coogler's heartfelt message extended to his children watching from home. "I apologize for the time away. Dad loves you," he assured them, promising to create cherished memories. The Oscar marked a significant achievement as Coogler became only the second Black writer to win in this category, following Jordan Peele. 'Sinners' also earned accolades for Best Original Song and Best Cinematography, with actor Michael B. Jordan celebrating a milestone win for his performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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