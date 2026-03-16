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Tribal Women Demand Free Sanitary Napkins in Maharashtra Protest

Hundreds of tribal women protested in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, demanding free sanitary napkins at ration shops and anganwadi centres. This stems from health risks faced due to lack of menstrual hygiene products. The protest was sparked by MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit during International Women's Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:42 IST
Tribal Women Demand Free Sanitary Napkins in Maharashtra Protest
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In a fervent plea for menstrual health rights, hundreds of tribal women took to the streets in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Monday, demanding the provision of free sanitary napkins at local ration shops and anganwadi centres.

Confronting the scorching sun, the women marched to tehsil offices, displaying banners and vocalizing their plight to raise awareness about the critical health risks posed by inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products. The protest echoes Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit's appeal, voiced in the state assembly on International Women's Day.

The demonstrators have called upon the state government to ensure a monthly supply of at least 12 free sanitary napkins for impoverished, tribal, and Katkari women. In a formal memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, they demand a dedicated scheme for those holding Antyodaya and priority ration cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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