Tribal Women Demand Free Sanitary Napkins in Maharashtra Protest

In a fervent plea for menstrual health rights, hundreds of tribal women took to the streets in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Monday, demanding the provision of free sanitary napkins at local ration shops and anganwadi centres.

Confronting the scorching sun, the women marched to tehsil offices, displaying banners and vocalizing their plight to raise awareness about the critical health risks posed by inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products. The protest echoes Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit's appeal, voiced in the state assembly on International Women's Day.

The demonstrators have called upon the state government to ensure a monthly supply of at least 12 free sanitary napkins for impoverished, tribal, and Katkari women. In a formal memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, they demand a dedicated scheme for those holding Antyodaya and priority ration cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)