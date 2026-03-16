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Jitendra Kumar Soni's 'Bharkhama' Earns Sahitya Akademi Honours

Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni's story collection, 'Bharkhama', wins the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in the Rajasthani language category. Recognized for his extensive literary contributions, Soni's work includes over 15 books spanning short stories, poetry, and translations, marking his significant impact on Rajasthani and Hindi literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:03 IST
Jitendra Kumar Soni's 'Bharkhama' Earns Sahitya Akademi Honours
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni has been honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award for his collection of stories titled 'Bharkhama'.

This esteemed award, announced for 24 recognized languages, is a testament to Soni's contributions to Rajasthani literature.

Soni is an acclaimed author, having published over 15 books, and holds multiple literary accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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