Jitendra Kumar Soni's 'Bharkhama' Earns Sahitya Akademi Honours

Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni has been honored with the Sahitya Akademi Award for his collection of stories titled 'Bharkhama'.

This esteemed award, announced for 24 recognized languages, is a testament to Soni's contributions to Rajasthani literature.

Soni is an acclaimed author, having published over 15 books, and holds multiple literary accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)