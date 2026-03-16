Delhi-NCR Breathes Easier as Air Quality Improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked stage one measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan following a notable improvement in air quality.

Driven by favorable meteorological conditions, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 119, as per CAQM reports on Monday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) forecasts indicate that AQI levels are expected to remain in the moderate category. GRAP-1 restrictions had been enacted from an order issued on October 14 of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)