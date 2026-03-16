Jessie Buckley: Ireland's Star Rises to Oscar Glory

Jessie Buckley, hailing from County Kerry, Ireland, made her mark on the global stage by winning the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Agnes in the film 'Hamnet'. Her success has been a source of pride for her hometown, Killarney, and her journey from local theater productions to Hollywood is commendable.

Buckley's early involvement with the Killarney Musical Society, influenced by her mother Marina's musical talents, set her on the path to success. She earned local recognition winning awards, which ultimately led to her Hollywood breakout.

Her remarkable achievement marks Buckley as the first Irish actress to win an Oscar, joining a prestigious list of Irish talent in the film industry. President Catherine Connolly highlighted this as a historic moment for Ireland, celebrating Buckley's significant impact both on-screen and off.

(With inputs from agencies.)