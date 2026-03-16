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Hollywood's Heartbeat: Sean Penn Chooses Ukraine Over the Oscars

Hollywood star Sean Penn opted to visit war-torn Kyiv and meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rather than attend the Oscars to receive his award. Penn, known for his support for Ukraine, has visited the country several times. This visit continues his advocacy amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:31 IST
Hollywood's Heartbeat: Sean Penn Chooses Ukraine Over the Oscars
Sean Penn
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Hollywood's famed actor Sean Penn skipped the Oscars to visit the embattled city of Kyiv, thousands of miles from the glitz of Los Angeles. On Monday, the 65-year-old Oscar winner stepped off a train in central Kyiv, making a profound statement of solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Penn, who won the Oscar for best supporting actor in 'One Battle After Another,' chose Ukraine over Hollywood's grandeur on Sunday's ceremony, meeting Zelenskiy in Kyiv's fortified government quarters. The visit was kept under wraps until Penn emerged from the train, as shared by Ukraine's state railway operator.

Zelenskiy applauded Penn's decision, calling him a 'true friend of Ukraine' via Telegram, acknowledging Penn's continual support since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia. Penn's advocacy, which includes a documentary on Russia's invasion, underscores his longstanding dedication to Ukraine's cause.

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