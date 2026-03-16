Monasteries: Beyond Worship to Centers of Learning

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is urging monasteries to evolve from solely religious venues to bustling centres of education and intellectual pursuit. His comments came during the inauguration of new educational facilities at Guru Tenpai Dronme Vidyalaya in West Kameng district.

Khandu highlighted that His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, has often recommended that monasteries serve as educational and intellectual hubs. Reflecting this ideology, Padma Shri Guru Tulku Rinpoche has fashioned Guru Tenpai Dronme Vidyalaya as a fusion point for spiritual and modern education.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Kelsang Donyoe Tenzing Library and the Sambhota Auditorium, while laying the groundwork for future expansions. Furthermore, he unveiled the Dud-Dul Tharpa Ling Lhakang at Jamiri, a 'Place of Liberation' dedicated to prayer and reflection, embodying spiritual clarity and protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)